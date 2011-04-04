Andrew Crookston

Playing Around With An Idea For My Blog Header

Andrew Crookston
Andrew Crookston
  • Save
Playing Around With An Idea For My Blog Header fenway park red circle logo header 1984
Download color palette

Decided to try out Fenway Park with the button rather than the old FF Meta Sans Caps.

5e1a8f6f02309a009a885c1fff568dcb
Rebound of
Header play
By Andrew Crookston
View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Andrew Crookston
Andrew Crookston

More by Andrew Crookston

View profile
    • Like