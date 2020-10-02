Kevin van der Wijst

Fruit Stickers (Side project preview)

Fruit Stickers (Side project preview) illustration fruit stickers side project vegetables stickers fruit
Working on a side project around fruit and vegetables. Here's a little preview of the style, inspired by classic fruit stickers. 🍎🥒

Posted on Oct 2, 2020
