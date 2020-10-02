Purrweb UI

Sport Stats App

Sport Stats App biography physical player statistics football startup online mvp react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Hello, friends! Really wanna share with you this app design for those who support Chelsea FC. ⚽

📲 On the left shot, you see the main information about the club: its crest, city, and players. One the left side of this screen, it’s navigation of the app. From here users can find out news over all recent matches, current score, total score, sum of all matches played. Plus, an arrow that shows whether the club is doing great or not. Plus, tap on ‘See more’ to read the full history of Chelsea FC.

On the right shot, you see a statistic card. It contains detailed information about each of the players (bio + statistics).

🌃 In most cases, football matches are broadcasted late at night. I wanted to make the app convenient for users, that’s why chose the dark theme. It will help their eyes to rest.

ℹ️ This app provides maximum information about the club. It’s easy to stay in the loop.

Created by Valery Boyko

