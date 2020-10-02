Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Søren Clausen
Monstarlab

Compass Logo Exploration

Søren Clausen
Monstarlab
Søren Clausen for Monstarlab
compass icon brand logo
A brand I've been working on. The general idea is simply a guiding star and a compass that leads you there.

I think the compass needle and star shape match each other quite well 🤘🏼

Posted on Oct 2, 2020
Monstarlab
Monstarlab
Product Design & Development
