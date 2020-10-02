Online Bookstore, | App Design | BookShop UI By Iftekhar

This is simple mobile UI design for a dedicated online book store. The design will allow users to have a good experience while purchasing books.

I have tried my best to keep it simple yet functional and eye-catchy.

I have chosen the Green and Blue color palette for the vibrant experience. The green color is used thus the user can have a refreshing experience of Youth and motivation while using the app

