Online Bookstore, | App Design | BookShop UI By Iftekhar

This is simple mobile UI design for a dedicated online book store. The design will allow users to have a good experience while purchasing books.
I have tried my best to keep it simple yet functional and eye-catchy.
I have chosen the Green and Blue color palette for the vibrant experience. The green color is used thus the user can have a refreshing experience of Youth and motivation while using the app
