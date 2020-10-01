Andre Lew

Vectober 01 - Plant (Bunny Ear Catcus)

Vectober 01 - Plant (Bunny Ear Catcus) garden desert cactus plant vector vectober illustration
Vectober2020 (Day 01) : Plant

On Day 1 of Vectober2020, the prompt was to make a plant. I decided to do a Bunny Ear Cactus.

Posted on Oct 1, 2020
