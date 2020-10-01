Happy Paws App

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Happy Paws is an animal adoption app that allows you to find your companion, schedule meet and greets, fill adoption papers, and schedule your pick up all in one app.

This project was the final assignment for the Mobile & Web Design course at Berkeley Community College. In this standalone project, I took an idea and turned it into Happy Paws by learning what users wanted from an adaption app. I focused on a minimalistic look to allow the colors to do all the talking!

Let's Connect!
Instagram @bsteinerdesign
Twitter @bsteinerdesign
Medium @bsteiner.design

Learn more about this project at www.bsteinerdesign.com/happy-paws

