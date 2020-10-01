Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Peggy Hellem

Tuscora Park Carousel Horse

Peggy Hellem
Peggy Hellem
Tuscora Park Carousel Horse summer rides amusement park horse carousel horse carousel coloredpencil hand drawn illustration fourwindsgraphics
  1. IMG_1919 Cropped Adj.jpg
  2. IMG_0222.JPG
  3. IMG_0225.JPG
  4. IMG_0241.JPG

This is from a carousel at Tuscora Park in Ohio. I've been going there since I was very young. I always wanted to do an illustration of one of the horses, and now I am thinking of doing a few more. Let me know what you think!

Colored pencil on cold press illustration board.

Peggy Hellem
Peggy Hellem
illustrator • designer
