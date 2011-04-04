Method & Craft Updates

A few new updates rolled out to Method & Craft Friday and today.

We have a new background courtesy of Shane Mielke. The background drives the link colors across the site and you can download wallpapers for your iPhone and iPad under the "Background by" tag top right. We'll have a new background at the start of each month.

We also rolled out a couple new posts today: "Old is the New New", an article by Simon Walker and "Vintage Effects Within Illustrator", a video by Chandler Van De Water. It's interesting to see similar techniques accomplished by different methods.

We also have a third entry, an interview with one extremely talented individual, rolling out very soon so be on the lookout for that.