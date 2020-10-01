Paulina Szczepanek

Logo design for Curiosity Creative

Paulina Szczepanek
Paulina Szczepanek
  • Save
Logo design for Curiosity Creative oldstyle vintage logo vintage logo design bird logo curiosity creative creative agency bird logo vector illustrator branding
Download color palette

Logo design created for Curiosity Creative Business which is newly open creative agency in Warsaw, Poland. 🙌

Paulina Szczepanek
Paulina Szczepanek

More by Paulina Szczepanek

View profile
    • Like