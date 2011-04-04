Derrick Castle

State of Devotion Logo

logo design art branding castle derrick castle type typography
Logo I'm working on for a upcoming clothing line. This has not been turned into client yet. I'm sitting on it for the time being to decide if I truly like it.

Posted on Apr 4, 2011
