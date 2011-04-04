Gerren Lamson

=buybuy&buy=>

=buybuy&buy=> buy green button
I don't really remember why I made this.

It had something to do with exploring how many degrees of separation we are from spending money on the internet (how many button clicks away). At any rate, I think this is the longest button I've ever made. Can it still be called a button?

Posted on Apr 4, 2011
