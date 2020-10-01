iServe SaaS v2 Mobile App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Boost your work productivity with iServe SaaS version 2. This features include: employee attendance, monitoring, medical claim and also leave request!
Tools used:
- Adobe XD
My contribution:
- Redesign app both in UI & UX side.
For more detail about this UI & UX redesign case study, let's check on my Medium here https://annisalestaari.medium.com/iserve-saas-app-ui-ux-redesign-case-study-71726af58aa4
Thank you..