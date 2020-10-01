Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anastasiia Malai

Darker Lights - Shot 03

Anastasiia Malai
Anastasiia Malai
  • Save
Darker Lights - Shot 03 studio social media showreel presentation opener motion design kinetic design brading animated typography
Download color palette

Another piece of my project 'Darker Lights'. Keep experimenting with animated images & kinetic typography. ⚡

Anastasiia Malai
Anastasiia Malai

More by Anastasiia Malai

View profile
    • Like