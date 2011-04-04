Rui Melo

Rebound

A variation of Dave Yoon's rebound of Tressley's shot. Desaturating the red along with Mr. Liam's Subtle brushes: http://dribbble.com/shots/134274-Subtle-Brush-Set-3

I think the "no taxes" might work better than "tax free" plus "TAX" has ugly negative space :)

Posted on Apr 4, 2011
