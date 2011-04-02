Simon Birky Hartmann

2011.04.02 - Wilson's Reservoir at the Brew - Mics

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
2011.04.02 - Wilson's Reservoir at the Brew - Mics drawing microphones moleskin wilsons reservoir
Download color palette

That night, rather than taking pictures, I decided to draw.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like