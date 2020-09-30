Webee

Botany

Webee
Webee
Hire Me
  • Save
Botany flat web icon branding typography ux vector ui design figma
Download color palette

Hello Friends,
Today I want to show one of my recent designs. This one was prepared for a online furniture store .

What do you think about it guys? If you like it, don't forget to press love to show your appreciation!

Join us! INSTAGRAM

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2020
Webee
Webee
Creating web-sites, illustrations & 3d graphics
Hire Me

More by Webee

View profile
    • Like