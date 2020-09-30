ARTIFICIAL LOGO - TECH LOGO - LOGO DESIGN

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Sailor is a (developing company) Chat bot.This chat bot is a different audience than our chat clients currently so we're giving it a different name.It's works Artificial Intelligence.
Even though it's a differenet product,different website,different audience. . . . . .
Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions. The term may also be applied to any machine that exhibits traits associated with a human mind such as learning and problem-solving..
