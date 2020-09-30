Nick Volkert

The Pencil Bear

The Pencil Bear illustrator sweater fall stockingcap pencil grizzlybear bear vectorart vector illustration art
DangerHuskie is live! Here’s my first design to kick things off: The Pencil Bear. Check it out here.

Creative in Greater Chicagoland. Go SOX!
