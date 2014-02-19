Wil Limoges

The Kentucky Opera Mockup

kentucky responsive mockup web design website web simple clean minimal touch ios tablet
kentucky responsive mockup web design website web simple clean minimal touch ios tablet
  1. kyopera-mockup.jpg
  2. KY-Opera-website.jpg

This is a concept website for The Kentucky Opera. I worked really hard to keep the design as sparse of controls and UI elements as possible. The nav for the Hero are the four images below it and there is a slider half way down the page that just requires a mouse over and up and down scroll to activate. Touch friendly and accessible.

