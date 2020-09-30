Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Business Card Design

Business Card Design branding branding design poland ilustracjacyfrowa logo designer vector graphic design brand logo minimalistic business card design business card businesscard
Minimalistic business card design for Ilustracja Cyfrowa. A small branding studio located in Katowice, Poland.

More my works you will find on:
https://www.behance.net/borgulatgr8f9b

