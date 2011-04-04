Courtny Cotten

Meter Detail

Courtny Cotten
Courtny Cotten
Hire Me
  • Save
Meter Detail glucose icons device blood meter button plastic screen gloss shine red maroon silver texture icon render buttons arrow
Download color palette

Completing the plastic "sheen" detailing on the main plastic surface. Hope to give the outer white plastic casing some love soon and the gray screen some additional depth as well.

Suggestions please!

Courtny Cotten
Courtny Cotten
Be excellent to each other.
Hire Me

More by Courtny Cotten

View profile
    • Like