Task Management App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, dribbblers! We’re happy to share with you our recent attempt to design a mobile app for planning and managing projects.

📲 On the first shot, you see a Projects screen that contains information about current projects and upcoming events. When the user taps on one of the projects, they will get a list of participants, their progress and a name of the project. When the user taps on an Event card, they will see the name of it and the date when it is held. Plus, if the users wants to make a quick note, they can tap on the ‘+’ sign. :)

🗳 Since the interface is mostly light, I chose blue as an accent color, which allowed me to emphasize some elements yet make it slightly.

🤳🏻 It’s a great management tool that will help users to plan the work process on your project. Just pull a smartphone out wherever you are.

Created by Poina Tolmacheva

Press L if you like this design and share feedback!

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜