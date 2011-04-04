Ben Cline

dennys.com (*) (Pre - Rally Interactive work)

dennys.com (*) (Pre - Rally Interactive work) concept creative direction art direction design ui
*not done while working at Rally

the new http://www.dennys.com finally goes live!

concept and design direction comps here - http://cargocollective.com/bcline#1251152/Denny-s-consumer-site

Posted on Apr 4, 2011
