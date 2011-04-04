Florian Vanthuyne

PB

Florian Vanthuyne
Florian Vanthuyne
  • Save
PB pizza icon iphone groovy pattern pb
Download color palette

First time designing one of these!
This is - again - for a school assignment (a pizza-ordering app coded in Sencha Touch).

View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Florian Vanthuyne
Florian Vanthuyne

More by Florian Vanthuyne

View profile
    • Like