Jeremy "Zombie Yeti" Packer

Playing W/Color

Jeremy "Zombie Yeti" Packer
Jeremy "Zombie Yeti" Packer
  • Save
Playing W/Color illustration drawing digital zombie yeti werewolf
Download color palette
C20be5e620fa27dc672aefdb0de9d067
Rebound of
Back Away Slowly
By Jeremy "Zombie Yeti" Packer
View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Jeremy "Zombie Yeti" Packer
Jeremy "Zombie Yeti" Packer

More by Jeremy "Zombie Yeti" Packer

View profile
    • Like