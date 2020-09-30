Natalie Dinh

Just Fluff Ad Campaign: Tote Bags

Just Fluff Ad Campaign: Tote Bags m branding logo illustration design
I created a fictional ad campaign for my E-media III class, which I was expected to implement the branding onto merchandise. Here are two variations of the alpaca mascot.

Posted on Sep 30, 2020
