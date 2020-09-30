Natalie Dinh

Just Fluff Ad Campaign: Flyer 2

Just Fluff Ad Campaign: Flyer 2
I created a fictional ad campaign for my E-media III assignment. This uses the same theme colors, but unlike the first flyer targeted towards young children, this flyer utilizes more mature, faded colors to appeal to a slightly older target audience of teenagers. The trees symbolize cotton candy.

Posted on Sep 30, 2020
