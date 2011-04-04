Meg Tiffany

Epyc Poster 1

Meg Tiffany
Meg Tiffany
  • Save
Epyc Poster 1 island epyc aptera poster illustration digital composite floating machu picchu waterfall recruiting
Download color palette

This is part of a poster that our creative team worked on (Jason Harrop and myself) for a recruiting program we are starting called EPYC. This was all done in photoshop and is full of millions of different photos that we composited together to create new things! Enjoy!

Meg Tiffany
Meg Tiffany

More by Meg Tiffany

View profile
    • Like