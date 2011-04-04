Icon NoWhereElse

Düne

Düne
Düne
infographic icon iphone apple
Hi ! This is my first shot on Dribble. Icon created for the project "The Complete iPhone 5 Rumor Roundup" for NoWhereElse : http://bit.ly/fWaWHP

Posted on Apr 4, 2011
