Toronto Transit Identity

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A very small portion of an entire branding project for my university corporate identity course. The goal was to create a more modern and progressive identity for the TTC, which is currently outdated and inconsistent.
The top logo is a collective logo for the entire Toronto Transit system, while individual subway stops are given descriptors, with the icon colour-coded to match the subway line.
The icon consists of an abstraction of two "T"s for "Toronto Transit", made into the formation of an arrow, representing speed and forward movement, while simultaneously echoing the shape of tire tracks and a roadway.