Groovy Chocolate Flavor Preview

Groovy Chocolate Flavor Preview drips splatter groovy type letterting custom retro vintage hippie illustration chocolate
Working on a new round of flavor illustrations for Best One Yet vegan ice cream. This flavor has brownies and chocolate chips within chocolate ice cream!

Starting with the word 'Groovy,' I wanted the rest of the illustration to feel loose and flowy as a reference to psychedelic poster art from the 60's.

Fonts used here are (customized) Hobeaux and Suti.

