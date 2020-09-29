Abu Sayed

Custom M letter logo । Abu Sayed

Abu Sayed
Abu Sayed
  • Save
Custom M letter logo । Abu Sayed web ux ui abstract lettering illustrator art design illustration graphic design clean branding letter app icon vector minimal logo flat typography
Download color palette

Hello designers,
I am presenting Custom M letter logo design.
--
Press 'L' for showing love...
Follow me! I promise to inspire and amaze you!
--
Want to buy Vector work for using on your work?
Adobestock: https://adobe.ly/3jUg1oD
--
Abu sayed is available for new projects.
My Page: https://web.facebook.com/abusayedASI/

Abu Sayed
Abu Sayed

More by Abu Sayed

View profile
    • Like