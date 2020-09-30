Survey Editing Flow Animation 🗒 🖋

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

today I want to show you the survey section from the company management tool Fluorine, which we are currently working on. Fluorine enables admins to create custom surveys for their employees.

Individual slides are displayed in a thumbnail preview, can be edited and the order can easily be changed.

A big thank you to fabulous Markus for the great animation 🙌

👀 Want to see more of this project? ➡️ Check out our Flourine Casestudy

