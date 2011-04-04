Travis Fleck

Hero logo custom lettering type
Hand drawn type, just for fun. Been looking at this too long. Something doesn't seem right about the lower left of the 'H'. Its not playing well with the other letters. I haven't been able to figure it out yet ...

Posted on Apr 4, 2011
