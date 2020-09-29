Atuka
UBANI

Wetransfer UI Concept

Atuka
UBANI
Atuka for UBANI
Hire Us
  • Save
Wetransfer UI Concept upload motion transition onepage landing ux animation minimal design web ui
Wetransfer UI Concept upload motion transition onepage landing ux animation minimal design web ui
Wetransfer UI Concept upload motion transition onepage landing ux animation minimal design web ui
Wetransfer UI Concept upload motion transition onepage landing ux animation minimal design web ui
Wetransfer UI Concept upload motion transition onepage landing ux animation minimal design web ui
Wetransfer UI Concept upload motion transition onepage landing ux animation minimal design web ui
Wetransfer UI Concept upload motion transition onepage landing ux animation minimal design web ui
Download color palette
  1. WeTrasnfer.mp4
  2. 1.png
  3. 2.png
  4. 3.png
  5. 4.png
  6. 5.png
  7. 6.png
  8. 7.png

Hello everyone 😍

Today I'm gonna show you the WeTransfer UI concept, including AE interaction.
🔥( Press L ) and follow for more upcoming projects.
I'll be extremely happy to see your thoughts in the comments bellow 👇👇👇

Tools:
Design — Adobe XD
Interaction — After Effects

Say hi at🤙
atukka.k@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 29, 2020
UBANI
UBANI
💫 Having some Design emergency? Hire us 🐎
Hire Us

More by UBANI

View profile
    • Like