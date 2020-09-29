Mujtaba Jaffari
Eventspot - B2B and B2C web application (2017)

Eventspot - B2B and B2C web application (2017)
It's from the old work of mine from 2017, a B2B and B2C product for an event organizing company in Canada. The project went for more than 6 months to complete which includes the app for the Vendors to make their profile and highlight their offering whereas the consumer will select one or multiple vendors for the specific event all in one place. The 'Hire A Planner' feature with affordable prices really gives it an edge over the competitors. We did the research, understanding, analysis, wireframe, prototype, design, and testing part.

