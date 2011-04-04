Carlos Perez

Gas Burner

This is the first in a series of graphics I'm working on that I hope to use on a recipe/cooking site I'm planning as a personal project. It's taken some different forms in past few weeks as I've gathered feedback, but it has gotten to a stage that I'm happy with (for now :) ).

Posted on Apr 4, 2011
