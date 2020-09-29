Anron Icons: 1150+ Editable Icons for Figma & IconJar

Hi guys! Finally, I'm ready to share the first commercial product that I've been working on for the last couple of months. It's a fully customizable icon pack with 1,150+ icons for professional web and mobile interfaces. Easily change the path, stroke weight, or corner radius of any icon in seconds. Without Adobe, right inside Figma.

1350+ icons in 3 styles are upcoming!

– Made in Figma from scratch & with love

– Free updates with new icons styles

– 18 categories

– Line & filled style, works great in pair

– Icon size: 24px

– Stroke weight: 1.5px

– Fully editable

– Smooth corners

– Quick search via Figma

– Quick search via IconJar

Go on, learn more about features, see the full preview, and try the free demo on my Gumroad!

I'm super excited about launching my first commercial product and really hope you enjoy it! Contact me if you want to get a discount 😏

Your feedback is always welcome!