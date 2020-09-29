Anron Icons: 1150+ Editable Icons for Figma & IconJar

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys! Finally, I'm ready to share the first commercial product that I've been working on for the last couple of months. It's a fully customizable icon pack with 1,150+ icons for professional web and mobile interfaces. Easily change the path, stroke weight, or corner radius of any icon in seconds. Without Adobe, right inside Figma.
1350+ icons in 3 styles are upcoming!
– Made in Figma from scratch & with love
– Free updates with new icons styles
– 18 categories
– Line & filled style, works great in pair
– Icon size: 24px
– Stroke weight: 1.5px
– Fully editable
– Smooth corners
– Quick search via Figma
– Quick search via IconJar
Go on, learn more about features, see the full preview, and try the free demo on my Gumroad!
I'm super excited about launching my first commercial product and really hope you enjoy it! Contact me if you want to get a discount 😏
Your feedback is always welcome!