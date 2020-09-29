Hadi Altaf 🐲
Ui Friendly

Tesla Cybertruck App Concept

Hadi Altaf 🐲
Ui Friendly
Hadi Altaf 🐲 for Ui Friendly
Hire Us
  • Save
Tesla Cybertruck App Concept application product design mobile animation admin dashboad controls futuristic minimal ux ui ui design app design concept illustraion typography cybertruck tesla design app
Download color palette

Hello Awesome People 🏀

Super excited to share a Tesla app design concept app that allow owners in direct communication with their vehicles and energy products anytime, anywhere.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects: hadialtaf@hotmail.co.uk

Let’s connect:
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hadidexigns/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hadialtaf/

Ui Friendly
Ui Friendly
Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
Hire Us

More by Ui Friendly

View profile
    • Like