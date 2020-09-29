Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gat Lua ethnic preservation nature mountain culture agriculture vietnam design illustration
I made this illustration for Ethnicity Vietnam - a project that aims to preserve the unique brocade patterns that characterize Vietnamese ethnic communities' aesthetics and culture. Part of the project is to produce artworks that depict the daily life and activities of ethnic communities. This piece is one of them!

