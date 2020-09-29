🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I made this illustration for Ethnicity Vietnam - a project that aims to preserve the unique brocade patterns that characterize Vietnamese ethnic communities' aesthetics and culture. Part of the project is to produce artworks that depict the daily life and activities of ethnic communities. This piece is one of them!