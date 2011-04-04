Todd Zerger

Artisan Activist Poster Screen Print

Todd Zerger
Todd Zerger
  • Save
Artisan Activist Poster Screen Print poster vector audubon artisan activists screen print fish
Download color palette

The design continued to evolve and I wound up with silver metallic ink on dark blue paper. I've got them sorted, signed and ready for the Artisan Activist show.

More photos:
http://brainstormoverload.com/project/artisan-activist-audubon-show/

39d026126d9feb3aff4d3155a7988b64
Rebound of
Artisan Activist Poster Update
By Todd Zerger
View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Todd Zerger
Todd Zerger

More by Todd Zerger

View profile
    • Like