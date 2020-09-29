Aleksandar Savic

SFRJ postmarks

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
SFRJ postmarks yugoslavia video travel symbol stamp slovenia sfrj serbia retro places montenegro macedonia landmarks icon set iconography design croatia buildings bosnia architecture
SFRJ postmarks yugoslavia video travel symbol stamp slovenia sfrj serbia retro places montenegro macedonia landmarks icon set iconography design croatia buildings bosnia architecture
SFRJ postmarks yugoslavia video travel symbol stamp slovenia sfrj serbia retro places montenegro macedonia landmarks icon set iconography design croatia buildings bosnia architecture
Download color palette
  1. SFRJ 2.png
  2. SFRJ 2 add1.png
  3. SFRJ 2 add2.png

Yugoslavian Monuments

A poster of high quality, filled with self-adhesive stamps of monuments of former Yugoslavia, with a special UV coating to highlight the most important parts and a couple of other details, as well.
Measurements:
1. Smaller ones: 4,4 x 3,3 mm;
2. Bigger ones: 4,4 x 6,4 mm;
& the size of the paper is 50 x 39 cm.
First 30 orders will get a A3 print on a textured paper as a gift!
Preorders start NOW!! 🤩🙌
Make sure to get yours.
More info: almigorstudio@gmail.com

Sfrj monuments
Rebound of
SFRJ Monuments
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like