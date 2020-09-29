SFRJ postmarks

Yugoslavian Monuments

A poster of high quality, filled with self-adhesive stamps of monuments of former Yugoslavia, with a special UV coating to highlight the most important parts and a couple of other details, as well.

Measurements:

1. Smaller ones: 4,4 x 3,3 mm;

2. Bigger ones: 4,4 x 6,4 mm;

& the size of the paper is 50 x 39 cm.

First 30 orders will get a A3 print on a textured paper as a gift!

Preorders start NOW!! 🤩🙌

Make sure to get yours.

More info: almigorstudio@gmail.com