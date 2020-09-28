Kaeley Lenard

DailyUI 018 - Analytics

✏️ DailyUI 018

Mood tracker dashboard that could be integrated into a mental health app 😃

I’m aware that visual impairments (especially color blindness) could limit some users to view this color scheme, so if this product was to come into production, users should also be able to edit their viewing preferences by being able to adjust shading or alternatively display patterns for the charts.

