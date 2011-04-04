Maxime De Greve ✈

The Black Guide

Maxime De Greve ✈
Maxime De Greve ✈
  • Save
The Black Guide iphone interface table metal
Download color palette

Something I developed and designed during my short-term internship at Little Miss Robot (www.littlemissrobot.be), it will be available within a month in the Belgian App Store.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Maxime De Greve ✈
Maxime De Greve ✈
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Maxime De Greve ✈

View profile
    • Like