Yuri Fidélis

Esquina do Djalma Beer Coasters

Yuri Fidélis
Yuri Fidélis
  • Save
Esquina do Djalma Beer Coasters mcm midcentury modern character illustration branding drink restaurant bar beer coasters coaster
Download color palette

Here's some coasters from Esquina do Djalma, the bar and restaurant identity I've been sharing lately. These incorporate the logo, main character and some of the secondary character illustrations I did. The whole project is up on Behance 🍻

Follow me around:
Instagram · Behance · Twitter

Yuri Fidélis
Yuri Fidélis

More by Yuri Fidélis

View profile
    • Like