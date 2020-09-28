Esquina do Djalma Beer Coasters

Trending designs to inspire you
Here's some coasters from Esquina do Djalma, the bar and restaurant identity I've been sharing lately. These incorporate the logo, main character and some of the secondary character illustrations I did. The whole project is up on Behance 🍻
