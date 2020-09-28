Abu Sayed

Fox Head Logo Design । Abu Sayed

Abu Sayed
Abu Sayed
  • Save
Fox Head Logo Design । Abu Sayed web ux ui abstract lettering illustrator letter design graphic design illustration clean art app icon branding vector typography minimal logo flat
Fox Head Logo Design । Abu Sayed web ux ui abstract lettering illustrator letter design graphic design illustration clean art app icon branding vector typography minimal logo flat
Download color palette
  1. Fox haed -01.jpg
  2. Foxhead logo-01.jpg

Hello designers,
I am presenting a Fox Head Logo Design .
--
Press 'L' for showing love...
Follow me! I promise to inspire and amaze you!
--
Want to buy Vector work for using on your work?
Adobestock: https://adobe.ly/3jUg1oD
--
Abu sayed is available for new projects.
My Page: https://web.facebook.com/abusayedASI/

Abu Sayed
Abu Sayed

More by Abu Sayed

View profile
    • Like