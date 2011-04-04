Ed Cousins

Horizontal Menu

Ed Cousins
Ed Cousins
  • Save
Horizontal Menu horizontal menu nav navigation psd
Download color palette

Free today on SwiftPSD.com; a horizontal textured menu/nav bar. I hope this is something that you can find a good use for. It comes complete with hover and active states to suit, for the full user experience.

Download

View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Ed Cousins
Ed Cousins

More by Ed Cousins

View profile
    • Like