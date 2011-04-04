Gedeon Maheux

Futurama Vol 7 Sneak Peek

Gedeon Maheux
Gedeon Maheux
  • Save
Futurama Vol 7 Sneak Peek futurama iconfactory scifi icon mac
Download color palette

Good news everyone! To celebrate the impending return of Futurama to Comedy Central, I've started on Vol 7 of my Futurama icon series. Stay tuned, oh my.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2011
Gedeon Maheux
Gedeon Maheux
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Gedeon Maheux

View profile
    • Like