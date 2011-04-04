Ran Shenberger

Embossed Me

Ran Shenberger
Ran Shenberger
  • Save
Embossed Me dribbble logo 3d embossed bumped raised typography text effect realistic shadow shade shading drop shadow
Download color palette

Create an embossed style with 1 click.
http://bit.ly/Embossed_Style

Ran Shenberger
Ran Shenberger

More by Ran Shenberger

View profile
    • Like